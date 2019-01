Mohamed Salah from Egypt receives the Player of the Year award during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Egyptian international footballer Mohamed Salah on Tuesday won the 2018 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

The Liverpool forward, beat his club teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who plays for Gabon, to win the award for the continent's best player.