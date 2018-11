Francessco Molinari (R) of Italy celebrates with the Race to Dubai Trophy after receiving it from Mattar al-Tayer(L), Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority after the final round of DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2018 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA/ALI HAIDER

Danny Willett of England tees off during the final round of the DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2018 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Francessco Molinari (R) of Italy, winner the Race to Dubai, and Danny Willett (L) of England, winner of DP World Tour Championship, pose after the final round of the DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2018 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Francesco Molinari on Sunday crowned his best-ever season as he became the first Italian golfer to be the Race to Dubai champion.

Thanks to his consistency throughout the season and his triumphs at The Open – his maiden major title – and the PGA Championship, Molinari maintained Europe's number one spot following the DP World Tour Championship, which Danny Willett of the United Kingdom won.