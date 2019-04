Tiger Woods of the US walks up to the green on the sixteenth hole during the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tony Finau of the US hits his tee shot on the eighteenth hole during the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Francesco Molinari of Italy hits his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Francesco Molinari of Italy hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Italian golfer Francesco Molinari established himself as leader Saturday after the third day of the 2019 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia - the first major of the season.

"Today there were some mistakes, but I managed to recover and I am very happy with the putting, especially at the beginning of the round. And I played the second nine (holes) very well, which I think has made the difference," Molinari told EFE.