American Tiger Woods close to completing the 4th round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The leader board at the end of the British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Italy's Francesco Molinari with the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Francesco Molinari on Sunday gave Italy its first major golf title, winning The Open Championship in Carnoustie.

The battle for the title came down to a duel between Molinari, who wrapped up the tournament 8-under par, and American Tiger Woods, a three-time The Open Championship winner, until the final holes of the fourth round.