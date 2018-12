South Korea's Son Wan-ho in action during his men's singles semi-final match against Kento Momota of Japan (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Japan's Kento Momota acknowledges the fans after his men's singles semi-final match against Son Wan-ho of South Korea (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Japan's Kento Momota in action during his men's singles semi-final match against South Korea's Son Wan-ho (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Japan's Kento Momota in action during his men's singles semi-final match against South Korea's Son Wan-ho (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Japanese men's singles world No. 1 Kento Momota vanquished a fourth straight opponent here Saturday to reach the championship match at badminton's World Tour Finals, the sport's elite year-end event.

After three consecutive straight-game victories in round-robin play, Momota scored a relatively routine 21-14, 21-12 victory in the semi-finals over South Korean world No. 6 Son Wan-ho.