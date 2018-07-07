Japan's Kento Momota in action against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei during their men's singles semi-final match on 07 July 2018 at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in action against Japan's Kento Momota during their men's single semi-final match on 07 July 2018 at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Japan's Kento Momota falls to the court in exhaustion after winning his men's single semi-final match against Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia on 07 July 2018 at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Japanese star shuttler Kento Momota provided more evidence here Saturday that he is back at the peak of his sport, topping 35-year-old Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei 23-21, 21-12 to reach the final of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament, a BWF Tour 1000 event.

Next up in Sunday's championship match at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in Jakarta will be Danish world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, who rallied for an 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 victory in the first semi-final over Chinese world No. 3 Shi Yuqi.