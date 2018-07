Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in action against Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea during their women's singles quarter final match at the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Chen Yufei of China in action against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during their women's singles quarter final match at the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Akane Yamaguchi of Japan reacts during her women's singles quarter final match against Chen Yufei of China at the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Kento Momota of Japan in action against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia during their men's singles quarter final match at the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Japan's Kento Momota saw off local hero Tommy Sugiarto from Indonesia in straight sets on day 4 of the Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta on Friday.

Momota took just 38 minutes to dispatch Sugarto, taking the first set 21-11.