Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in action during her women's singles match against Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Kento Momota of Japan reacts after winning his men's singles match against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Kento Momota of Japan in action during his men's singles match against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Kento Momota of Japan in action during his men's singles match against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Japanese men's singles world No. 1 Kento Momota remained in imperious form at badminton's World Tour Finals, cruising past Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-14, 21-8 here Friday in his third and final round-robin match.

Like in his other two Group B contests at this elite year-end championship event, Momota won a relatively tight opening game before thoroughly dominating the second with his speed, defensive skill and pinpoint accuracy.