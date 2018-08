Anders Antonsen of Denmark stretches for a shot during his men's singles round-of-16 match against Kento Momota of Japan (not pictured) at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

Kento Momota (L) of Japan acknowledges the crowd after defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark (R) in the round of 16 of the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

Kento Momota of Japan reaches for a forehand during his men's singles round-of-16 match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark (not pictured) at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

Japanese badminton star Kento Momota got off to a rocky start in his BWF World Championships round-of-16 match here Thursday against Anders Antonsen, but he recovered in time to record a 13-21, 21-17, 21-8 victory.

The sixth-seeded Momota made more errors than usual in the early going and seemed confused as to how to break down the defense of the young Danish player, who used his long reach and athleticism to track down everything his opponent could throw at him.