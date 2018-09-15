Japanese reigning badminton men's singles world champion Kento Momota has continued his dominant run of form this week at the Japan Open, easily advancing to the final with a 21-18, 21-11 victory here Saturday over world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
Although the Danish player still is holding on to the top spot in the rankings, he himself has acknowledged that Momota is the best player in the world and their semi-final match at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in this capital clearly showed that to be the case.