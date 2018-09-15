Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab leaps to hit a smash during his semi-final match on Sept. 15, 2018, against Lee Dong-keun of South Korea at the Japan Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event in Tokyo. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kento Momota of Japan stretches for a backhand during his semi-final match on Sept. 15, 2018, against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the Japan Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event in Tokyo. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kento Momota (L) of Japan is congratulated by Viktor Axelsen (R) of Denmark after winning their men's singles semifinal contest at the Japan Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event in Tokyo. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark reaches for a forehand during his semi-final match on Sept. 15, 2018, against Kento Momota of Japan at the Japan Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event in Tokyo. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kento Momota of Japan dives to return a smash during his men's singles semi-final match on Sept. 15, 2018, against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the Japan Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event in Tokyo. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese reigning badminton men's singles world champion Kento Momota has continued his dominant run of form this week at the Japan Open, easily advancing to the final with a 21-18, 21-11 victory here Saturday over world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Although the Danish player still is holding on to the top spot in the rankings, he himself has acknowledged that Momota is the best player in the world and their semi-final match at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in this capital clearly showed that to be the case.