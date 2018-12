Japan's Kento Momota (L) shakes hands with India's Sameer Verma after winning their men's singles match on the first day of the HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Japan's Kento Momota in action against India's Sameer Verma during their men's singles match on the first day of the HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Japanese men's singles world No. 1 Kento Momota kicked off his quest for a second title at the BWF World Tour Finals, badminton's elite year-end event, with a routine 21-18, 21-6 victory here Wednesday over India's Sameer Verma.

Momota seemed to have everything under control when he grabbed an 11-4 lead at the first mid-game interval and then stretched that advantage to 17-9.