Assistant coach of the Belgium team Thierry Henry attends a training at the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Felipe Trueba

AS Monaco's head coach Leonardo Jardim was sacked Thursday following the bad-result streak in France's Ligue A and UEFA Champions League, while France legendary Thierry Henry seems to be the favorite to succeed the Portuguese manager.

Having collected just one victory and three draws so far, Monaco marked a bad start this season, as it has conceded five defeats in the top French league, with the last to Stade Rennais (2-1) on Sunday.