AS Monaco announced on Saturday the appointment of former French star Thierry Henry as a new coach for three seasons, replacing Portuguese Leonardo Jardim.

The former striker, 41, will lead the Ligue 1 team starting from Monday after Jardim was fired on Thursday due to poor results.