The Ligue 1 Matchday 17 duel between AS Monaco and OGC Nice has been suspended amid the political crisis caused by ongoing social protests sweeping across France, the Ligue de Football Professionnel announced Thursday.

The match that was scheduled to be played Friday at the Stade Louis II in Monaco has been suspended upon a request from the government of the Principality of Monaco, said Ligue 1 in a statement, adding that the Monaco-Nice match would be postponed to a later date.