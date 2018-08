Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard fails to score from the penalty spot during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Monchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann (L) in action during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Monchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann (L) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach, Germany, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Monchengladbach earned a 2-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in Matchday 1 of the 2018-2019 Bundesliga.

Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard squandered a chance to open the scoring for the hosts at Borussia-Park Stadium when he failed to convert a penalty in the 38th minute.