Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp reaches for the ball during a Bundesliga match against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Monchengladbach, Germany. EFE-EPA/ULRICH HUFNAGEL

Borussia Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea (L) scores against Eintracht Frankfurt during a Bundesliga match on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Monchengladbach, Germany. EFE-EPA/ULRICH HUFNAGEL

Borussia Mönchengladbach vaulted into the fifth spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory here Wednesday over struggling Eintracht Frankfurt.

The teams went to the dressing rooms knotted 0-0 at the break before combining for four goals in the second half.