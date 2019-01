Borussia Monchengladbach's Michael Lang (L) in action against Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland (C) during a Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen, Germany, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Eintracht Frankfurt's Jonathan de Guzman in action during a Bundesliga soccer match against SC Freiburg in Frankfurt Main, Germany, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Monchengladbach returned in auspicious fashion from the Bundesliga winter break, prevailing 1-0 Saturday over host Bayer Leverkusen to strengthen their grip on the third spot in the German-league table.

Monchengladbach earned their 11th win of the season - and second in three matches - on the strength of a first-half goal by French forward Alassane Plea.