Mönchengladbach's Raffael (right) marks Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold during a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 20, in Monchengladbach, Germany. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Mönchengladbach's Christoph Kramer (right) and Wolfsburg's Nany Dimata battle for the ball during a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 20, in Monchengladbach, Germany. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Mönchengladbach's Raffael scores against Wolfsburg during a Bundesliga match on Friday, April 20, in Mönchengladbach, Germany. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Mönchengladbach remained in the hunt for European slots with a 3-0 win here Friday

against Wolfsburg, who sit uncomfortably close to the Bundesliga drop zone.