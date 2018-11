Werder Bremen's Martin Harnik (C) celebrates a goal by teammate Nuri Sahin during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Monchengladbach in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 10, 2018. Monchengladbach won 3-1. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Borussia Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea (L) gives his team a 1-0 lead over Werder Bremen during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Borussia Monchengladbach's players celebrate after taking a 3-0 lead over Werder Bremen on a goal by Alassane Plea (L) during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Borussia Mönchengladbach crushed host Werder Bremen 3-1 on Saturday to snatch the second spot in the Bundesliga's standings from Bayern Munich, who is set to face off against leader Borussia Dortmund later in the day.

French striker Alassane Plea shone at Weser-Stadion, striking a hat-trick for Mönchengladbach in the 39th, 48th and 52nd minutes, securing the three points for his sid that allowed it to climb to the second spot with 23 points.