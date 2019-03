Roma's former sporting director Monchi looks on during a training session held at the Trigoria Sports Center in Rome, Italy, Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGELO CARCONI

Ramon Rodriguez, best known as Monchi, has been reappointed as Sevilla’s sporting director, after a two-season spell at the Serie A team Roma, the Spanish team announced on Sunday.

The 50-year-old Monchi split with Roma earlier this month and decided to return to Spain after he was reportedly linked with a move to Arsenal.