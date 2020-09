Sevilla sporting director Monchi is celebrated by players after they won the UEFA Europa League final match between Sevilla FC and Inter Milan in Cologne, Germany 21 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Ina Fassbender

Sevilla's sports director, Ramón Rodríguez 'Monchi' has a team of "mathematicians, engineers, physicists, statisticians and analysts" with which he "fine tunes" the search for players for the LaLiga football team, he told the 'Soccerex Connected' forum on Wednesday.