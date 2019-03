Sevilla FC's new sporting director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo 'Monchi' reacts during his presentation at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Sevilla FC's President Jose Castro (L) poses with Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, best known as Monchi, (R) during his presentation as new sporting director at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Sevilla's new sporting director Ramon Rodriguez, best known as Monchi, on Monday during his presentation said he had not returned to the Spanish team because it was in trouble but in a bid to help it grow.

Monchi, 50, left the Spanish team in 2017 to join Roma, but he split with the Serie A team earlier this month and decided to return to Spain.