Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during the final match against Gael Monfils of France at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

French tennis player Gael Monfils on Sunday defeated Swiss wildcard Stanislas Wawrinka 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Abn Amro World Tennis Tournament in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, earning his eighth career title.

It took Monfils, a former top 10 player, one hour and 44 minutes to improve his head-to-head record against Wawrinka to 3-3, getting revenge for his defeat in the round of 16 at the French Open in 2017, when the Swiss went on to lose the final against Spanish star Rafael Nadal in straight sets.