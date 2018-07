Paolo Lorenzi of Italy reaches for a forehand during his second-round match on July 4, 2018, against Gael Monfils of France at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Gael Monfils of France hits a forehand during his second-round match on July 4, 2018, against Paolo Lorenzi of Italy at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event played at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Gael Monfils of France hits a backhand during his second-round match on July 4, 2018, against Paolo Lorenzi of Italy at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event played at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

World No. 44 Gael Monfils of France staged a comeback in Wimbledon's second round on Wednesday to defeat Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3) on back-to-back tiebreaks.

Monfils needed two hours and 53 minutes to beat Lorenzi, world No. 86.