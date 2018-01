Gael Monfils (R) of France celebrates winning the final against Russia's Andrey Rublev (L) at the Qatar Open tennis tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Gael Monfils of France during the final of the Qatar Open tennis tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev in the final of the Qatar Open tennis tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

France's Gael Monfils on Saturday defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 to earn his first Qatar Open title, finally breaking through after three runner-up finishes at that Australian Open tune-up event.

Monfils, who entered this hard-court tennis tournament as a wildcard, needed a little over an hour to defeat the 20-year-old Rublev in their first career meeting.