Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action against Samantha Stosur of Australia during their first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Puerto Rican player Monica Puig on Wednesday advanced to the second round of the 2018 Miami Open after defeating the Australian Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-4.

Puig played better than her Australian rival in the match on Stadium Court in the Tennis Center at Crandon Park, where she managed to win the first set, taking advantage of the lead she achieved in the eighth game.