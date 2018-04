Monica Puig of Puerto Rico reacts against Nicole Gibbs of the USA during their second round match of the Monterrey Tennis Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig defeated Nicole Gibbs of the United States in straight sets in the Round of 32 of the Monterrey Open on Tuesday.

The reigning Olympic champion, ranked 68th in the world, saw off world 177 Gibbs 6-3, 6-3 to move on to the round of 16, where she will face Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele, who beat Slovakia's Dalila Jakupovic.