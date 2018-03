Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Monica Puig of Puerto Rico reacts after her win against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig pulled off a surprise win 0-6,6-4,6-4 over second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark on the fourth day of the Miami Open on Saturday.

Wozniacki, who won the WTA Finals in Singapore in October last year, devastated Puig in the first set to take it 6-0.