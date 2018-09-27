Monica Puig of Puerto Rico reacts during her quarter final match against Qiang Wang of China at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Qiang Wang of China in action against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico during their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Qiang Wang of China celebrates after defeating Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico lost to China's Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-1 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

It was the first time the two players had faced each other in a tournament.