Japan's Kei Nishikori on Tuesday confirmed that his goal is to return to the top 10 of the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings, following his recovery from a wrist injury that kept him off the court for around six months.

Two-time Barcelona Open champion Nishikori moved up 14 spots to world No. 22 in this week's ATP rankings based on his strong showing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he made it all the way to the final round on Sunday but lost to world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain.