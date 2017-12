Italian Vincenzo Montella (2R), the new head coach of Sevilla FC, and his technical team Enzo Maresca (L), Nicola Caccia (2L) and Daniele Russo (C), accompanied by club's Sports Director Oscar Arias during their meeting in Seville, Spain, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Fired AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella arrived here Friday to meet with new employers Sevilla FC on the eve of signing an 18-month contract to manage the La Liga side.

In an encounter with reporters outside his Seville hotel, Montella said only that he was "very happy" to be joining the Spanish club.