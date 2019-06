Montenegrian's coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic waves prior to the UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Montenegro in Podgorica, Montenegro, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BORIS PEJOVIC

Montenegro’s soccer federation on Saturday fired the national team head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic of Serbia a day after he did not turn up on the touchline for a 2020 Euro qualifier against Kosovo.

Tumbakovic was sacked as he did not direct the national team during the 1-1 draw against Kosovo in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, according to the federation.