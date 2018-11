Monterrey's Guillermo Madrigal (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Atlas during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played on Nov. 24, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

The Monterrey Rayados and Tigres UANL, two of the most financially solid Mexican soccer clubs, won their matches this weekend in the last round of Apertura tournament play, locking up the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the standings.

Monterrey, managed by Uruguayan Diego Alonso, beat Atlas 3-1 on Saturday, thanks to goals by Argentine Nicolas Sanchez in the 26th minute, Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori in the 57th minute and Mexican Luis Madrigal in the 80th minute.