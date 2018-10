File photograph showing Rayados Monterrey's Rogelio Funes Mori (l) and Jesus Gallardo (c) vyingfor the ball with Xolos Tijuana's Gibran Lajud (r)in Monterrey, Mexico, Sept 29, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Miguel Sierra

File photograph showing Rayados Monterrey's Rogelio Funes Mori (l) vyingfor the ball with Xolos Tijuana's Luis Fuentes (r) in Monterrey, Mexico, Sept 29, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Miguel Sierra

Rayados Monterrey beat Gallos Queretaro 1-0, advancing to the semifinal of Mexican soccer's Copa MX.

Rayados came out on top Tuesday in the quarter finals at home in northern Mexico, benefiting from Brazilian striker Camilo Sanvezzo's own goal and will go up against Pako Ayestaran's Pachuca, while Cruz Azul will face Leon.