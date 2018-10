Jesús Molina from the Rayados of Monterrey during a match againstTigres Sept.23 2018, on the 10th matchday of the 2018 Apertura tournament at the Estadio Universitario in Monterrey (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey defeated second-division club Zacatepec 4-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexican soccer's knockout cup competition.

Nicolas Sanchez, Daniel Lajud Martinez and Jesus Gallardo scored over a 15-minute stretch of the first half of Tuesday night's match in this northern city, while Dorlan Pabon gave Monterrey its fourth goal late in second-half stoppage time.