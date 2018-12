Monterrey Rayados goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo (C) controls the ball during the Copa MX final against Pachuca on Dec. 21, 2017, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Ojeda

Liga MX club Monterrey said Wednesday that Argentine goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo was no longer with the team, which recently signed Mexican forward Angel Zaldivar.

"We wish goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo success in his future pursuits; the goalkeeper will undergo a physical in the next few days with Paraguay's Club Cerro Porteño to finalize his signing," the Rayados said in a Twitter post.