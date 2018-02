Monterrey Rayados player Aviles Hurtado (L) fights for the ball with Leon's Elias Hernandez (R) during the 2018 Clausura tournament 5th-round match between Monterrey and Leon at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey Rayados players Dorlan Pabon, Arturo Gonzalez, Stefan Medina and Rogelio Funes Mori (L-R) celebrate a goal against Leon during the 2018 Clausura tournament 5th-round match between Monterrey and Leon at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough reacts after a Monterrey Rayados goal during the 2018 Clausura tournament 5th-round match between Monterrey and Leon at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Coach Antonio Mohamed's Monterrey Rayados blew out Leon 5-1 to take first place in the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

Aviles Hurtado scored goals in the 16th and 66th minutes, while Rogelio Funes Mori added a score in the 22nd minute, Alfonso Gonzalez nailed a goal in the 48th minute and Jonathan Urretavizcaya scored in the 70th minute for the Rayados.