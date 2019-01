Monterrey's Carlos Rodriguez (L) fights for the ball with Pachuca's Franco Jara (R) during the 2019 Liga MX Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 5, 2019, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Angel Zaldivar (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Pachuca during the 2019 Liga MX Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 5, 2019, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates after scoring a goal against Pachuca during the 2019 Liga MX Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 5, 2019, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey blew out Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, 5-0 in the clubs' 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament debut.

Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori scored goals in the 58th and 74th minutes of Saturday's match, while Colombian Aviles Hurtado scored in the 11th minute and Mexicans Jonathan Gonzalez and Angel Zaldivar added goals in the 51st and 85th minutes, respectively, for manager Diego Alonso's Monterrey squad.