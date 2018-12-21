Monterrey head coach Diego Alonso said ahead of the start of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura 2019 tournament that his team is eager to go further and end an eight-year Liga MX title drought.

"I'm responsible for the team playing well and winning. We've received support from management and I'm expected to deliver results. We reached the final of the Copa MX, we finished with 30 points in the Apertura (regular season) and reached the semi-finals, but we feel indebted, with a desire to give more and that's what we'll do," the Uruguayan manager said Thursday at a press conference.