Pumas player Gustavo Alustiza (R) argues with referee Diego Montaño (L) during the Apertura tournament match between Rayados de Monterrey and Pumas UNAM in Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Jonathan Gonzalez (R) fights for the balll with Pumas player Gustavo Alustiza (L) during the Apertura tournament match between Rayados de Monterrey and Pumas UNAM in Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Leonel Vangioni (R) fights for the ball with Pumas player Felipe Mora (L) during the Apertura tournament match between Rayados de Monterrey and Pumas UNAM in Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Sierra

Argentine Nicolas Sanchez scored a goal in the 4th minute, helping Monterrey edge the previously undefeated Pumas UNAM 1-0 in the 2018-2019 Liga MX Apertura championship.

Sanchez found a hole in the defense and scored on a kick from the corner in Saturday's match, and the Rayados held on to win and take second place in the tournament standings.