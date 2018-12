Santos Laguna's Jesus Angulo (L) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Aviles Hurtado (R) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament playoff quarterfinals match played on Dec. 1, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna's Matheus Doria (C) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Rodolfo Pizarro (R) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament playoff quarterfinals match played on Dec. 1, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey players celebrate after scoring a goal against Santos Laguna during the Liga MX Apertura tournament playoff quarterfinals match played on Dec. 1, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey, managed by Uruguayan Diego Alonso, defeated Santos Laguna 2-0, eliminating the defending champion from the Mexican league's Apertura tournament playoffs and advancing to the semifinals.

The Rayados beat the 2017-2018 Clausura tournament champions on Saturday thanks to goals by Argentines Nicolas Sanchez and Rogelio Funes Mori.