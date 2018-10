File photograph showing Monterrey players disputing a decision by referee Fernando Gomez during a match against Cruz Azul in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Jorge Nuñez

Argentine goalie Juan Pablo Carrizo stopped a penalty shot by Victor Guzman, giving Monterrey the victory over Spanish coach Pako Ayestaran's Pachuca in the Copa MX semifinals.

Following a 3-3 draw, Lionel Vangioni, Luis Guillermo Madrigal, Johan Vazquez and Jesus Gallardo scored penalty shots on Tuesday for Rayados, who played one man short in the second half.