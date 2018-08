Rogelio Funes Mori (R) of Monterrey in action against Luis romo (L) from Querétaro... EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Rogelio Funes Mori of Monterrey celebrates his goal in the Clausura 2018 tournament. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Rogelio Funes Mori of Monterrey celebrates his goal in the Clausura 2018 tournament. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey forward Rogelio Funes Mori suffered a leg injury and will be out of action for two to three weeks, the Liga MX club said.

The Argentine striker began feeling pain on Saturday before the match against America and an MRI on Monday confirmed muscle damage.