Alfonso Gonzalez (C) of Monterrey in action against Javier Guemez (R) of Queretaro, during a match corresponding to the third date of the Mexican Open tournament played between Monterrey and Queretaro, at the BBVA stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey midfielder Alfonso Gonzalez underwent a successful knee operation in Guadalajara, but he will need nine months to recover and get back on the field.

The Rayados, managed by Uruguayan Diego Alonso, said in a statement that Dr. Rafael Ortega operated on Gonzalez on Wednesday in the western Mexican city.