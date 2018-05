Monterrey midfielder Alfonso Gonzalez celebrates after scoring a goal against the UNAM Pumas on April 7, 2018, during a 2018 Clausura tournament match at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey midfielder Alfonso Gonzalez said ahead of the clash with Tijuana on Wednesday that his club was ready to play anyone on any field.

"The team is prepared to play wherever and against anybody. We expect the best from the Xolos and we're going to manage the match to avoid being affected by the field or other factors, and to get a victory," Gonzalez said on Tuesday, referring to the artificial turf in Monterrey.