Rogelio Funes Mori from Rayados de Monterrey celebrates a goal against the Tuzos de Pachuca at the BBVA stadium in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Argentine forward Rogelio Funes Mori said he had recovered from a leg injury and was ready to show Monterrey fans what he can do as a forward in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

"I'm a striker and live off goals. Everyone has their job. In the last tournament, because of soccer stuff, like injuries, I wasn't able to play in all the matches. I feel good now. I try to put bad experiences behind me and try my best. That's my job as a forward," the 27-year-old Argentine said in a press conference on Wednesday.