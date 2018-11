Rogelio Funes Mori (left) of Mexican soccer club Monterrey vies for the ball with Santos Laguna's Javier Abella on Nov. 28, 2018, during the first leg of the teams' Liga MX Apertura 2018 quarter-final clash at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in this northern city. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Rogelio Funes Mori (left) of Mexican soccer club Monterrey vies for the ball with Santos Laguna's Hugo Nervo on Nov. 28, 2018, during the first leg of the teams' Liga MX Apertura 2018 quarter-final clash at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in this northern city. EPA-EFE/Miguel SierraEFE/Miguel Sierra

Carlos Rodriguez of Mexican soccer club Monterrey celebrates after teammate Rogelio Funes Mori scored on a bicycle kick on Nov. 28, 2018, during the first leg of the team's Liga MX Apertura 2018 quarter-final clash against Santos Laguna at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in this northern city. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori scored on a bicycle kick in the second half to lead Monterrey to a 1-0 first-leg victory over Santos Laguna in the quarter-finals of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs.

Funes Mori set up the impressive strike by bouncing a pass from Carlos Rodriguez off his chest and high enough in the air to allow him to unleash the overhead scissors kick.