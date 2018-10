Andy Delort of Montpellier HSC celebrates a goal during the Soccer Ligue 1 match between Montpellier HSC and Girondins Bordeaux in Montpellier, France, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Supporters of Girondins Bordeaux react during the Soccer Ligue 1 match between Montpellier HSC and Girondins Bordeaux in Montpellier, France, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Gaetan Laborde of Montpellier HSC celebrates a goal during the Soccer Ligue 1 match between Montpellier HSC and Girondins Bordeaux in Montpellier, France, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Montpellier claimed a 2-0 home victory over Bordeaux on Sunday, moving up to the third spot in the Ligue 1 table.

French winger Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring for Montpellier just 17 minutes into the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the half.