Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Clippard delivers in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun (C) is tagged out by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Yangervis Solarte (L) as Angels third base coach Dino Ebel (R) signals he is safe in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Toronto Blue Jays Curtis Granderson (C) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales of Cuba connects for a game winning solo home run in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Cuban rising star Kendrys Morales on Sunday hit a homer in the 10th inning and secured the 7-6 victory for the Toronto Blue Jays over the Los Angeles Angels.

Morales (8) hit the homer in the tenth inning against the pitches of Dominican closer Hansel Robles.