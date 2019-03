Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata celebrates his second goal in his team's 2-0 win over hosts Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Spain, on March 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Atletico de Madrid's Koke Resurreccion (R) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad's Sandro Ramirez during their teams' match at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on March 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Herrero

Atletico de Madrid midfielder Saul Ñíguez (r) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad defender Joseba Zaldua (l), in the capital squad's 2-0 win over their hosts in San Sebastian, Spain, on March 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Two first-half headers by Alvaro Morata gave Atletico Madrid the win over Real Sociedad on Sunday even though the Madrid-based team was left short-handed after Koke was sent off in the 61st minute after two yellow cards.

Real Sociedad handled the ball better - and controlled it for longer - at the start of the match, the Atletico lay in wait and managed to blank their rivals.